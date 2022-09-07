Watch Now
Oppressive heat continues to break records here in Kern County

Prepare for more intense heat today. Yesterday heat peaked at 115 degrees. As temperatures come down numbers are still incredibly high today.
Posted at 5:41 AM, Sep 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-07 08:41:40-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Happy Wednesday Kern County

Brace yourself for more intense, oppressive heat to move through today.

Temperatures are down five degrees from our high of 115 degrees yesterday, but its not going to feel like much of a change.

Our forecast high today 110 degrees in Bakersfield, 16 degrees above the seasonal norm.

Excessive heat watch is still in effect due to expire Friday at 8pm.

Then comes a chance of rain thanks to Hurricane Kay, which will be a tropical depression by the time it moves close to the California coast.

Today expect clear skies, light winds and incredibly hot conditions.

Stay safe and stay hydrated.

