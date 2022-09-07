Oppressive heat continues to break records here in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Happy Wednesday Kern County

Brace yourself for more intense, oppressive heat to move through today.

Temperatures are down five degrees from our high of 115 degrees yesterday, but its not going to feel like much of a change.

Our forecast high today 110 degrees in Bakersfield, 16 degrees above the seasonal norm.

Excessive heat watch is still in effect due to expire Friday at 8pm.

Then comes a chance of rain thanks to Hurricane Kay, which will be a tropical depression by the time it moves close to the California coast.

Today expect clear skies, light winds and incredibly hot conditions.

Stay safe and stay hydrated.