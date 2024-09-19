Possible showers Thursday with a flood watch for parts of western Kern

Happy Thursday, Kern County. We're tracking scattered showers passing through our region later this afternoon and evening. A flood watch has been issued for parts of the south and western Kern County areas, including Taft, Frazier Park and Blackwells Corner. This expires at 11:00 p.m. Thursday.

Scattered showers are possible in Bakersfield throughout the afternoon, but this system passes rather quickly. We return to sunny skies by Friday afternoon and through the weekend.

Valley

Bakersfield: Expecting 79 degrees by late afternoon.

Buttonwillow: 79

Delano: 80

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: Expecting 79 by this afternoon.

Kernville: 78

Wofford Heights: 79

Desert

Mojave: Expecting 79 by the afternoon.

California City: 81

Ridgecrest: 84

Mountains

Tehachapi: Expecting 68 degrees by the afternoon.

Frazier Park: 65

Pine Mountain Club: 64

