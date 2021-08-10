Push of moisture brings clouds, a few showers

Skies are still hazy on Tuesday, but we're tracking less and less smoke as the days go by.

That's not the only change we have on the way either.

On Wednesday a push of mid level moisture will make its way into Kern County.

This brings cloudier skies, and even a chance for showers!

The showers look fairly weak, though, and most of us will stay dry, with the best chance to actually see rain in the higher elevations.

Additional shower chances linger through the week in our mountain communities, but look less impressive than Wednesday.

As far as our temperatures, they're holding steady.

We can expect triple digit highs into next weekend here in the Valley.