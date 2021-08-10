Watch
Weather

Actions

Push of moisture brings clouds, a few showers

Most stay dry Wednesday
items.[0].image.alt
23ABC Weather
7 day.PNG
7daymtn.PNG
Posted at 4:22 PM, Aug 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-10 19:22:18-04

Skies are still hazy on Tuesday, but we're tracking less and less smoke as the days go by.

That's not the only change we have on the way either.

On Wednesday a push of mid level moisture will make its way into Kern County.

This brings cloudier skies, and even a chance for showers!

The showers look fairly weak, though, and most of us will stay dry, with the best chance to actually see rain in the higher elevations.

Additional shower chances linger through the week in our mountain communities, but look less impressive than Wednesday.

As far as our temperatures, they're holding steady.

We can expect triple digit highs into next weekend here in the Valley.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018