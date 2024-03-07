Rain and snow continue through the evening

Rain has returned to Kern County.

Showers began in the early afternoon, and are expected to continue into the evening, as an area of low pressure moves east across the state.

Fortunately, we're not expecting to see heavy rain from this round.

We are likely to see a little bit of snow in the mountains.

Accumulations should stay mostly around and above 5,000 feet, and affect the mountains south of Bakersfield the most.

That means places like Pine Mountain Club could pick up a few inches of fresh snow overnight.

Only a few lingering showers will be left over by Thursday, and skies will be clearing through the day.

After that, we expect beautiful weather by Friday and Saturday!

