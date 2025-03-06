Rain and snow continue Thursday

Our latest storm has arrived in Kern County.

Through the daylight hours Wednesday we've seen primarily light to moderate rain, but additional impacts are expected Wednesday night and into Thursday.

In the Valley no major changes are expected Wednesday night, as light to moderate showers will continue.

Mountain snow will become more likely Wednesday night.

Snow levels will drop as low as 2,500 feet, which means accumulating snow over the passes is likely.

Delays or closures on the Grapevine and Highway 58 are possible by Thursday morning.

Winds are forecast to pick up in our desert areas Wednesday night, too.

Gusts over 50 miles per hour are likely for the Mojave desert slopes

Strong winds will continue on Thursday.

Rain will continue on Thursday as well, with scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms moving through the county.

Any storms that develop will bring gusty winds, the threat of lightning, and heavy rainfall rates.

Minor flooding will be possible in areas where stronger storms develop.

As the storms move into our mountain areas, bursts of heavy snow are likely, so additional travel impacts over the passes will be possible.

Storm total rainfall still looks to be about 0.33" to 0.66" in the Valley, with higher totals in the foothills and the Kern River Valley.

Locally higher amounts will be possible in areas that see thunderstorms.

Between Wednesday night and Thursday night 1-3" of snow is possible over the Grapevine, with higher totals of 3-6" possible for Tehachapi.

Snow totals will increase with elevation, and the very highest peaks in Kern could see over a foot of snow.

Rain and snow will wind down Thursday night, and will be completely gone by Friday.

Until then, keep a close eye on the weather!

