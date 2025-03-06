Rain and snow continue Thursday as storm wraps up

Happy Thursday, Kern County. We saw the storm arrive yesterday, and impacts will still be felt through the day.

More rain, snow and wind is expected for your Thursday. Let's begin with snow.

Mountain passes through Tehachapi on the 58 and over the Tejon Pass on I-5 did start to see snowfall early this morning, and snow showers will continue on and off through the day. Once this storm wraps up tonight, Tehachapi could accumulate 2-4" of snow, and the Tejon Pass could get 1-3".

As the cold front passes through, we could see slight thunderstorm chances in Kern. Thunderstorms in the valley could produce gusty winds, heavier rainfall and even small hail. As those thunderstorms head into the mountains, brief shots of heavier snowfall are possible.

Over the past 24 hours, Bakersfield has received nearly 0.5 inches of rain from this system. Passing showers are likely through the day, and we could pick up another tenth of an inch or so.

Gusty winds will hang on in the mountains and desert through the day, too. These windy conditions could make visibility low with the chance for blowing snow. High profile vehicles are being advised to travel with caution along the 58 and 14 through the desert as wind gusts up to 60mph are possible.

We're dry by Friday, and we can actually look forward to a mild weekend with clear skies.

