Rain and snow start up Friday

California's next winter storm has already begun.

Snow is falling in the upper Sierra, and is set to affect the entire Sierra Nevada through the weekend.

While the upper Sierra will likely see widespread snow totals of several feet and blizzard conditions, the impacts don't look as severe here in Kern.

The storm will begin to affect us on Friday, but the impacts will be minimal initially.

Friday will bring only a few scattered showers, some snow above 6,000 feet.

Those showers will become more widespread on Saturday, as will the mountain snow.

Rain totals look to be between 0.10" and 0.33" in the Valley, but higher totals are expected in the west-facing mountains and foothills.

Heavy snow is likely above 6,000 feet, especially above Lake Isabella, but at this point it looks like only a few snow flakes will fall over the passes, likely not enough for travel issues.

Finally, we expect gusty winds, especially in the desert, Friday night through Sunday night.

So, we'll be missing out on the worst of this storm, but there's still plenty of active weather to track through the weekend.

