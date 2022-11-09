Rain and snow winding down

Tuesday has been a busy weather day for Kern County.

A band of steady to heavy rain began to push into western Kern around 9 AM, slowly drifting east.

That band delivered brought the daily rain total to 0.22" in Bakersfield, but heavier rains over an inch were reported in some of our mountain communities.

We've also seen winds gusting close to 40 miles per hour in Bakerfield, and over 70 miles per hour through the Grapevine!

We're not done with the storm, but things are winding down Tuesday night.

Lingering showers are expected through at least early Wednesday.

Most of these will be light, but the isolated stronger shower or weak thunderstorm is possible.

Snow levels will be dropping to around 3,500 overnight, but that will be as the storm is waning, so little snow accumulation is expected at that level.

I expect an inch or less over the passes, which could still be enough to slow travel by early Wednesday.

In general Wednesday will be a cool day, with gusty winds in eastern Kern, and clearing skies across the county.