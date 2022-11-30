Rain arrives Thursday

Let's start with the good news: Wednesday looks nice!

Skies will be mostly sunny, winds will be light, and temperatures will be near average.

Our weather changes Thursday as our next storm system swings in.

It looks like most of Thursday will actually be dry, with a band of steady rain pushing into the county around sunset.

Unfortunately, that means rain is likely just in time for the Bakersfield Christmas parade.

Don't worry though, the parade goes on rain or shine, and if the weather's a little too wet for you, we'll air the whole parade right here on 23ABC!

Rain will likely last until around midnight in the Valley, and linger longer in mountain communities.

Mountain communities may pick up some snow, too.

Latest models are running quite a bit colder with this storm system, taking snow levels all the way down to 3,000 feet by late Thursday night.

That means snow will be possible at pass level, but accumulations look light at this point.

As far as rain accumulations go, this should be a decent rain for most of Kern.

In the Valley I expect totals between 0.10" and 0.33" with higher totals in the mountains, including some spots picking up over half an inch.

We're still keeping an eye on a system that could bring us rain this weekend, too.

Models have been very inconsistent with the track of that storm though, so details are unclear.

We'll like have a better idea of what to expect for the weekend once Thursday's storm passes.

Of course, we'll keep you up to date on both storms as the fine details change!