Rain chances stay north of Kern

What a beautiful Thursday!

Bakersfield made it all the way up to 72°, right about average for this time of year.

Temperatures will stay comfortable for both Friday and Saturday, with highs around 73° under partly cloudy skies.

Believe it or not our weather gets even nicer by Sunday, when the high in Bakersfield will be near 80°!

If we don't quite make it to 80 on Easter, we'll have another chance on Monday.

From there, our weather begins to cool down for the remainder of next week, but still looks to stay in a comfortable range.

Enjoy nice weather!