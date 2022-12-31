Rain expected New Year's Eve

Rain is in the forecast again!

It could impact your New Years' Eve plans, too.

Rain is already falling in northern California, and heavier rain will push into that area later Friday night.

Here in Kern, the rain holds off until Saturday.

Rain will arrive in the Kern mountains by mid-afternoon Saturday, but our rain shadow looks to keep the Valley mostly dry into the late afternoon.

By the early evening, the rain shadow should erode, and heavy band of rain will push through the Valley.

That's not great news for anyone celebrating, but it does look like the heaviest rain will be done falling by the time the clock strikes midnight.

Heavy rain and the potential for flooding, along with rockslides and debris flows, will be the biggest concern with this next storm.

The Kern County mountains will likely pick up over an inch of rain, with Valley totals in the 0.40" to 0.80" range, and up to 0.33" in the desert.

Be sure to take it slow if you plan on driving while the rain is falling!

Snow is expected from this system, too, but most of the snow looks to stay above 4'500 feet, with only a few flakes falling down to pass level.

We'll also see strong winds, with gusts topping 50 miles per hour.

A few lingering light showers are possible New Year's Day, especially in the mountains.

From there, we track additional rain Monday into Tuesday and Wednesday into Thursday.

Enjoy the weekend, stay safe, and have a Happy New Year!