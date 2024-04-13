Rain moves in Saturday, temperatures down 30° by Sunday

Friday as the warmest day of the year in Bakersfield so far!

Temperatures soared to 91°, breaking 90° for the first time this year.

The weekend, will be much, much cooler though.

Highs will only make it to around 70° on Saturday as a cold front moves through, and Bakersfield will only be around 60° by Sunday!

Rain will be possible both days.

The initial band of heavier rain will move through Saturday afternoon, with a few lingering showers or storms possible behind the main line.

A second push of moisture gives us a chance for showers and storms on Sunday.

Rain totals will be between 0.25" and 0.50" in the Valley, with some higher totals in the mountains and foothills.

Locally higher amounts are possible in thunderstorms as well.

We expect some mountain snow to accompany the rain, too.

Snow levels may briefly dip to around 4,000' by Saturday evening.

That means snow is possible over the passes, but little accumulation is expected.

Areas above 5,000' may see a few inches of accumulation.

