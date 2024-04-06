Rain & snow continue, clear out this weekend

We've been busy watching the radar all day here in Kern County.

Valley areas have seen on and off showers and even some thunderstorms all day long, with more expected into the evening.

Mountain areas, especially above 3,000', have been dealing with on and off snow showers.

Fortunately, the snow has been melting as it falls over the passes, but snow is expected to continue into the night.

As the sun goes down road temperatures will drop, and if they get cool enough snow may begin to stick at pass level, especially for Highway 58.

For that reason we'll still be watching road condtions closely this evening.

Most of the rain and snow will fall in the early evening, with only a few lingering lighter showers surviving to around midnight.

Skies will clear into the weekend, but temperatures will still be on the cool side.

Highs in the Valley will be in the lower 60s.

Monday looks to be mostly clear as well, great news for anyone trying to see the solar eclipse, but there could be a few clouds in the south end of the Valley banked up against the mountains.

Looking into next we're expecting a big warm up, with highs in the 80s by mid week.

