Rain & snow Friday night, lingers through Easter Sunday

We've got a storm on the way!

A moderate to heavy band of rain and snow will move through Kern County Friday night, and linger into early Saturday morning.

From there, additional waves of showers, thunderstorms, and mountain snow are expected into Saturday afternoon, with more showers and storms expected to develop on Sunday.

So the good news is Easter weekend won't be washout, but if you have outdoor plans be prepared for passing showers and storms!

As far as rain is concerned, Valley areas are still on track to pick up 0.33" to 0.66" of rain.

Locally higher totals are possible where thunderstorms pass through.

Mountain areas below 4,000', especially south of Bakersfield could see rain totals of an inch or more, so localized flooding and rockslides are not out of the question this weekend.

Now to the snow.

Snow levels may briefly hit 4,000' this weekend, but little accumulation is expected at that elevation, so travel impacts over the passes are not likely.

There will be very sharp gradient in snowfall as you go up in elevation, though.

While little snow is expected at 4,000', areas above 5,000', especially along the Grapevine, could see 6-12" of snow this weekend, and a Winter Storm Warning is in effect above 5,000'.

Most of the snow will fall Friday night.

Strong winds are expected in the mountains Friday night, too, meaning blowing and drifting snow and low visibility.

Keep a close eye on weather this weekend if you're traveling or have outdoor plans!

