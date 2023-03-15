Rain still falling, water levels rising

Heavy rain is once again moving through Kern County.

Rain totals have already eclipsed the one inch mark around Lake Isabella with more rain to come.

Additional rain showers are expected to continue through the evening, with the potential for another heavier band of rain late tonight.

The last round of showers should exit Kern by late Wednesday morning.

This means an additional half an inch to an inch of rain is possible in our mountain areas, and additional 0.25" to 0.50" inches in the Valley.

The additional rain means water levels will continue to rise, and more flooding is likely.

The Kern River has already spilled over it's banks at Riverside park in Kernville.

The river there is already around 12 feet and still rising as of 5 PM Tuesday.

The river was over 17 feet when it peaked last Friday.

A Flood Watch remains in effect for our mountain and desert communities through 10 AM Wednesday.

Please keep flood safety in mind during this time.

Evacuate to higher ground if you're in a flooded area, and never try to cross floodwaters.