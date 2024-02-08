Rain Wednesday evening, Mountain snow overnight

We are once again tracking stormy weather.

A band of steady to heavy rain is moving through Kern Couty Wednesday afternoon and will last into Wednesday evening.

That means Valley areas will pick up a quick 0.10" to 0.33" of rain just in time for the evening commute.

The band of rain will quickly push east into the mountains.

Initially snow levels will be around 5,000 feet, but will quickly fall to around 3,000 feet overnight, with even a few snowflakes mixing in as low as 2,500 feet.

This means snow over the passes is expected.

1 to 3 inches of snow is forecast for Highway 58 near Tehachapi, with a trace to 2 inches expected over the Grapevine.

This will be enough to slow traffic, and may even lead to road closures overnight.

Areas above 5,000 feet will get heavier snow, with 3 to 6 inches expected.

We'll be watching the radar and the road conditions closely overnight!

