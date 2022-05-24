Really warming up

It's going to get hot in Kern County.

A strong ridge of high pressure is currently located just off the coast, steadily moving east.

This will be centered right on top of us by Wednesday, and most of the county will see its hottest weather of the year so far.

Highs in the Valley and Desert on Tuesday are already expected to be in the mid to upper 90s, with lower 90s in the Kern River Valley and low to mid 80s in Tehachapi and Frazier Park.

Highs will continue to climb Wednesday.

Valley highs are expected to be between 100 and 105 degrees, with highs close to 100 for Lake Isabella and in the Indian Wells Valley.

Even Tehachapi and Frazier Park will be near 90!

Wednesday will most likely by hottest day of the year so far in Bakersfield, and the first triple digits of the year, too!

The last time Bakersfield hit 100 was back on September 21st.

Given that Wednesday will be the first truly hot day of the year, the National Weather Service in Hanford has issued a Heat Advisory for the San Joaquin Valley as well as the Kern River Valley.

The first heat event of the year is often dangerous because we haven't yet acclimated to summer temperatures.

Be sure to keep heat safety in mind this week.

Seeking air conditioning, drinking lots of water, wearing light clothing, and avoiding strenuous outdoor activity are all good safety steps.

Of course, never leave children or pets in hot cars, and check on the elderly!

Stay cool and stay safe!