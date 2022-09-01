Watch Now
Record breaking heat moves into California

Posted at 5:40 AM, Sep 01, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday Kern County.

Get ready for a sizzling hot weekend as dangerous heat moves into California.

A strong area of high pressure is slowly moving over the Great Basin bringing record breaking conditions.

This is to be the strongest heatwave of the year.

Temps could soar ten to fifteen degrees above average temperatures.

Excessive heat warning is in effect due to expire Tuesday.

Today expect clear skies, light winds and dew points in the fifties.

Stay hydrated, avoid direct sun and stay safe.

