Record heat possible Wednesday

It may have just turned spring, but here in Kern County our weather is getting closer to summer!

It's not triple digits yet, but record high temperatures are possible on Wednesday!

The forecast high in Bakersfield is 87, one degree warmer than the record high of 86 set back in 1926.

Highs will be in the 80s in the desert and Kern River Valley as well, with 70s expected in the south mountains.

These unusually warm temperatures will last through Saturday.

Starting Sunday, we're tracking significant changes to our weather.

Models are in good agreement with a strong storm swinging in off the Pacific sometime late Sunday through early Tuesday.

As is usually the case this far out, it's too early to make any detailed forecasts about this storm, but the set-up does lend itself to quite a bit of moisture, so we'll be watching for the potential for heavy rain.

Additionally, this storm looks to be on the warmer side, so little to no snow is expected on the passes at this point.

Over the next few days the timing, track, and intensity of the storm will become more clear, and we'll be able to give you more details.

Stay tuned!