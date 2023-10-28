Red Flag Warning: High fire danger in the Kern mountains

For the first time this season a Red Flag Warning, or Fire Weather Warning, has been issued for the Kern Mountains.

This means that weather conditions will elevate fire danger.

This will be mainly due to strong dry, winds expected Sunday and Monday.

Winds will be strong Friday night, too, and a Wind Advisory will be in effect for parts of the Kern Desert until Saturday morning.

It's as the winds switch to a more easterly direction on Sunday and Monday that the Red Flag Warning will be in effect.

The combination of gusty winds, very low humidity, and dry vegetation mean that fires may both start and spread quickly.

When fire danger is high it's best to avoid creating sparks or embers that could start a fire.

Things like discarded cigarettes, embers from campfires, and sparks from lawn mower blades and trailer chains are common sources of ignition for wildfires.

Here in the Valley away from the wind, our weather looks pretty nice this weekend.

Highs will be in the mid 60s on Saturday and close to 70 on Sunday.

Halloween looks nice too, with a high in the mid 60s



