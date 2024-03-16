Scattered light rain in East Kern Friday night, but warm temperatures are on the way

Happy Friday, Kern County.

Areas in the Desert and Eastern Mountains will see scattered rain Friday night through Saturday evening. An area of low pressure has brought some moisture into the area, causing scattered showers. The good news is Saturday will bring much calmer winds, specifically in the Desert communities.

An area of high pressure will bring mild temperatures along with it for St. Patrick's Day weekend and the week ahead. In Bakersfield and the surrounding Valley, Saturday and Sunday are expected to see high temperatures in the low to mid 70s. The Kern River Valley and Desert will see weekend high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Mountain areas near Tehachapi and Frazier Park will have a fairly mild weekend in the low to mid 50s.

The mild temperatures continue into early next week as the high pressure lingers in California. Stay safe and have a happy St. Patrick's Day weekend.

