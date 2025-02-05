Scattered rain to start Wednesday

Happy Wednesday, Kern County. As a storm passes through central California, expect scattered light rain on and off Wednesday morning.

Rain chances are highest early in the morning, between 6 and 8 a.m. Through the afternoon, conditions are expected to clear up with only a few clouds hanging on into Wednesday evening.

As we head into the extended forecast, we're tracking another atmospheric river set to impact Northern California Thursday and Friday. This storm seems to have a similar set up to the one passing through currently, but it's set to pass through quickly. The main areas of impact will be snow in the high peaks of the Sierra Nevada and rain in the northern part of the central valley.

Closer to home, Kern could catch a few stray showers as this system moves across the state. Light scattered showers are possible Thursday evening through early Friday. If anything changes along this storm's path, we'll let you know.

Valley

Bakersfield: 58 degrees expected by late afternoon

Delano: 56

Arvin: 59

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: 59 degrees expected by late afternoon.

Kernville: 58

Wofford Heights: 59

Desert

Mojave: 62 degrees expected by late afternoon.

California City: 65

Ridgecrest: 71

Mountains

Tehachapi: 51 degrees expected by late afternoon.

Frazier Park: 53

Pine Mountain Club: 51

