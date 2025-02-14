Scattered showers and gusty winds linger from latest storm

Happy Valentine's Day, Kern County. Here's a valentine for you: roses are red, the sky's looking gray. A few scattered rain drops will hang on through the day.

The last push of this storm is slowly but surely exiting Kern County through Friday. We can expect scattered showers on and off throughout the day, with the potential to pick up a tenth to a quarter of an inch more rain in some areas. No significant rain is expected.

Strong winds are likely to hang on in east Kern. A high wind warning is in effect along the Mojave Desert Slopes through early Saturday. Gusts up to 55 mph are possible.

Through the day Thursday, we observed high winds and some high rain totals as the strongest piece of the storm arrived yesterday afternoon. Wind gusts over the exposed peaks of the Grapevine reached up to 90mph.

As of Friday morning, 24 hour rain totals in the Kern River Valley were significant. Lake Isabella received 2.78" of rain and Wofford Heights got just under 2.5".

By the weekend, we are dry both Saturday and Sunday.

