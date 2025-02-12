Scattered showers to start Wednesday, more rain on its way

Happy Wednesday, Kern County. The first of two storm systems arrived last night, bringing scattered rain and a few snowflakes to Kern.

No snow is sticking along the passes this morning, and it will likely switch to rain by sunrise. Scattered rain is expected through the morning, and a bit of a stronger push of showers is likely early afternoon. This first storm wraps up by dinnertime with minimal accumulation expected.

Not long after the first system exits Kern County, a more significant storm arrives in California. An atmospheric river is set to arrive in Northern California very early Thursday morning, and this brings more impactful rain.

Scattered showers are expected early Thursday morning and then on and off activity through Friday morning. Locally, we're expecting the heaviest band of rain early afternoon Thursday. The significant rain is associated with the cold front that will pass through Kern between noon and 3:00 p.m. Thursday. As the cold front moves through, a few isolated rumbles of thunder are possible.

Now, let's talk rain totals. By Friday, areas in the Kern River Valley could receive up to 2 inches of rain. A flood watch remains in effect through Friday for the KRV, including areas along Borel Fire burn scar.

Tehachapi area could receive an inch or 1.5 inches of rain, and Mojave could even pick up close to an inch of rain, too. Local rain totals in Bakersfield could be between a half and three quarters of an inch by Friday.

Significant snowfall is expected in the Sierra Nevada, but snow levels are mainly above 6,000'. Snow is not likely along pass level Thursday and Friday.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

