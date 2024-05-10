Scattered thunderstorms possible in Northeast Kern Friday, but warm temperatures continue

Happy Friday, Kern County. We have a warm day ahead, but there will be some activity in our northeast region.

An area of low pressure is bringing scattered showers and possible thunderstorms to areas near Ridgecrest and outside of Lake Isabella on Friday. By 2:00 p.m., futurecast shows pockets of showers over the area. As this system passes, wind gusts will also pick up in those areas by late afternoon. Be cautious while driving through those areas and prepare for the possible scattered showers.

The good news is our weather is consistent and warm for the remainder of the forecast. Bakersfield and surrounding Valley areas will see 90 degrees as their high temperature on Friday. The Desert will have highs in the upper 80s. The Kern River Valley will have high temperatures in the high 70s, and the coolest spots will still be comfortable. Tehachapi and Frazier Park can expect high temperatures around 70 degrees. Temperature-wise, it's a beautiful Friday.

For Mother's Day weekend, temperatures will stay in the low-to-mid 90s in Bakersfield. The mountain communities will be in the low-to-mid 70s, and the desert will have weekend high temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

Stay safe and have a great weekend, Kern County.

