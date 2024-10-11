Seasonable conditions return this weekend, hang on into next week

Happy Friday, Kern County. Our slow and steady cooling trend continues on this Friday. High temperatures drop a few degrees, and some places finally fall below 90. By the weekend, Bakersfield will have high temperatures in the low 80s.

There's a lot happening across the county this weekend, and our weather will cooperate for the fall festivities. In Tehachapi, the annual Apple Festival takes place this weekend. It will be sunny in the low 70s up the hill, and a beautiful weekend for the community to enjoy the annual event.

In Bakersfield, conditions are favorable for the annual Brunch Fest on Saturday. The event starts at 11:00 a.m., and it will be around 70 degrees and sunny. By the afternoon, Bakersfield will warm up to around 80 degrees.

Have a safe Friday and a great weekend!

Valley

Bakersfield: Expecting 88 degrees by late afternoon.

Delano: 87

Arvin: 90

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: Expecting 88 by this afternoon.

Kernville: 86

Wofford Heights: 87

Desert

Mojave: Expecting 89 by the afternoon.

California City: 91

Ridgecrest: 93

Mountains

Tehachapi: Expecting 79 degrees by the afternoon.

Frazier Park: 76

Pine Mountain Club: 75

