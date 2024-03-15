Seven days of 70s

Ready for some beautiful weather?

We're entering what looks to be the nicest stretch of the year so far!

Valley highs will be right around 70° on Friday under party cloudy skies.

The rest of Kern won't be quite as lucky.

Mountain areas will still be in the 50s, and desert areas will be in the low to mid 60s.

There will be a chance for rain in Eastern Kern, too, but rain is not likely in the Valley.

Everyone will be warming up through the weekend and into early next week, though.

Bakersfield will have a shot at hitting 80° by Monday and Tuesday!

