Showers dwindle into Wednesday afternoon, but gusty winds remain

Happy Wednesday, Kern County. We've had a busy couple of days with the latest storm system. Gusty winds, plus rain and snow showers continued overnight.

Passing light showers could hang on in the early morning hours, but precipitation is expected to taper off through the day.

What will hang on a bit longer is gusty wind. The high wind warning and wind advisory in our desert region has now been extended to 11 a.m. Wednesday. Gusts up to 65mph are possible in Mojave. Windy conditions are also expected in the mountains Wednesday, with gusts as high as 35mph.

Good news in the extended forecast: a strong area of high pressure is building in the Pacific. That's setting us up for a significant warming trend this weekend and next week. So, although it's been a chilly start to April, warmer weather is on the way.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

