As rain starts to clear out through Kern county, we are expecting heat to pick up heading into the weekend.

The high in Bakersfield was 59° on Wednesday. Frazier Park reached 51°.

There is a chance of fog coming through the valley overnight.

For Thursday, we’re looking at a high of 60° and a low of 45° in Bakersfield.

Warmer weather is expected to shift into Kern county over the weekend, reaching as high as the 70s.

