Slightly cooler to end the week

Temperatures fall behind a cold front
Posted at 4:17 PM, Nov 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-04 19:17:31-04

Thursday has been a pleasant day across Kern County.

However, some small changes are coming.

A cold front will be working its way through Kern Thursday evening.

That means winds will pick up, and temperatures will begin to fall.

We'll also see more cloud cover, and maybe even some sprinkles in the foothills.

Those clouds will clear quickly for most on Friday, with some trapped low clouds and fog lingering in the mountains into the early afternoon.

Highs will be cooler in the Valley behind the front, with a high near 70 expected in Bakersfield.

A second, stronger cold front on Sunday will drop highs into the lower 60s with a few sprinkles possible, and we're still tracking the potential for some more rain early next week.

