Slightly cooler weather next week in Kern

Following a warm week in the 90s for Bakersfield, a slight cooling trend brings temperatures into the 80s.

Sunday’s high temperatures range as high as 94° in the desert and as low as 71° in the mountains. Both the Kern River Valley and the Valley will be in the 80s.

Bakersfield can expect to stay within the 80s through next week, with a possibility of reaching low 90s towards the middle of the week. But don’t worry, temperatures are expected to cool down following a brief warming trend.

However, gusty winds push through Kern. While the Valley has more breezy conditions, the mountain and desert regions can expect stronger winds.

A wind advisory in Mojave starts Sunday at 5 p.m. and lasts until Monday at 8 a.m. The desert regions can expect 25-35 mph winds, with gusts near 55 mph. Even after the wind advisory is lifted, more strong winds are expected to continue in the desert Monday afternoon.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

