Slightly warmer than average for last Kern County Fair weekend

Make sure to stay hydrated!
23ABC Weather
Posted at 10:56 AM, Oct 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-01 13:56:15-04

It's the last weekend of fun rides, greasy food, and nights filled with colorful lights as the Kern County Fair ends on Sunday, Oct. 2.

And if you would like to head out there, temperatures will be a bit warmer than average.

Bakersfield is seeing highs of 91° on Saturday and 89° on Sunday for this weekend.

Our deserts will be similar, with highs in the low 90s this weekend.

The Kern River Valley will see highs in the upper 80s and low 90s this weekend, while the Grapevine communities will be in the low 80s.

We are also still tracking the remnants of Hurricane Ian, now Post Tropical Cyclone Ian.

Ian is still bringing major flooding to central Florida, and causing chances of flash flooding in the Mid-Atlantic area.

23ABC's Weather Team is continuing to track Ian and its effects- online and on air.

