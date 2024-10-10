Slow and Steady: Temperatures drop slightly on Thursday, but a noticeable difference arrives this weekend

Happy Thursday, Kern County. We're ten days into October already, and it's been an unseasonably hot month. We have a warm day ahead with temperatures in the 80s and 90s, but by this weekend, it will start to feel more like October.

Have a great Thursday.

Valley

Bakersfield: Expecting 91 degrees by late afternoon.

Delano: 90

Arvin: 91

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: Expecting 90 by this afternoon.

Kernville: 87

Wofford Heights: 89

Desert

Mojave: Expecting 91 by the afternoon.

California City: 92

Ridgecrest: 95

Mountains

Tehachapi: Expecting 81 degrees by the afternoon.

Frazier Park: 78

Pine Mountain Club: 75

