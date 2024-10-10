Slow and Steady: Temperatures drop slightly on Thursday, but a noticeable difference arrives this weekend

Happy Thursday, Kern County. We're ten days into October already, and it's been an unseasonably hot month. We have a warm day ahead with temperatures in the 80s and 90s, but by this weekend, it will start to feel more like October.
Have a great Thursday.
Valley
Bakersfield: Expecting 91 degrees by late afternoon.
Delano: 90
Arvin: 91
Kern River Valley
Lake Isabella: Expecting 90 by this afternoon.
Kernville: 87
Wofford Heights: 89
Desert
Mojave: Expecting 91 by the afternoon.
California City: 92
Ridgecrest: 95
Mountains
Tehachapi: Expecting 81 degrees by the afternoon.
Frazier Park: 78
Pine Mountain Club: 75
Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere: