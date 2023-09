Our slow trend toward warm weather continued Thursday.

After a gorgeous long weekend, temperatures have gone from 90° Tuesday, to 91° Wednesday, to 93° Thursday.

Temperatures will bump up another 2° for Friday, with a forecast high of 95°.

From there we expect temperatures to hold steady through at least Tuesday.

There are some signs of a cooldown late next week, though!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere: