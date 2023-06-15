Slowly starting the weekend warm up

Happy Thursday everyone!

We are tracking warmer temperatures and slight storm chances.

Those in Bakersfield today can expect a projected high of 90°.

Our mountains will be in the mid 70s, with the Kern River valley in the mid 80s.

Our deserts are in the mid 90s today.

In terms of wind gusts, Eastern Kern is a bit breezier with winds getting up to 40 mph but calmer conditions in the valley.

Looking at storm chances, we could see a bit in terms of storms and showers moving into north eastern Kern County towards this afternoon.

Moving ahead, we get a bit of a warm up as we head towards Saturday and then a bit of a cooldown as we head towards Tuesday.