Small Business Saturday looks to be pleasant across Kern County

Happy Small Business Saturday everyone!

Bakersfield is seeing a comfortable high of 67° today, sticking in those nice 60s for a few days, and then dropping to the upper 50s on Tuesday.

The Valley will then hover around the upper 50s and low 60s for the next few days.

The Kern River Valley is also spending the weekend in the mid to upper 60s, but temps cool down to the 50s as they head throughout next week.

The Grapevine communities are in the upper 50s and low 60s today, and are then cooling down to a mix of 50s and 40s at the beginning of next week.

Our deserts spend this weekend in the mid-60s and then dropped to the upper 50s as Monday comes around.

Slight rain chances (10% to 20%) are sticking around in the forecast for most of our mountain communities and deserts going into next week.

