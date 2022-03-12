Spring weather while we spring forward

We're closing out our work week with some absolutely beautiful weather!

Bakersfield got well into the 70s Friday, with good air quality and beautiful blue skies.

The weekend is looking excellent too, just in time for us to Spring forward into Daylight Saving Time.

Highs are actually looking even warmer on Saturday, with a forecast high of 77 in Bakersfield!

Temperatures will be in the 70s in the desert, and our mountain communities climb back into the 60s.

Saturday also brings the last pre-7 PM sunset of the season!

Daylight Saving Time starts at 2AM Sunday, so don't forget to turn those clocks forward one hour before you go to bed Saturday night!

As for Sunday's forecast, it's looking pretty nice too.

A weak system moving in will cool us down a bit, with highs dropping 5 to 10 degrees compared to Saturday.

We'll also see some stronger winds in the mountains and desert.

In general though, Spring-like weather is staying with us for the next 7 days!