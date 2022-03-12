Watch
Weather

Actions

Spring weather while we spring forward

It's going to be a gorgeous weekend!
7 day.PNG
23ABC Weather
7 day.PNG
7daymtn.PNG
Posted at 5:52 PM, Mar 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-11 21:10:09-05

We're closing out our work week with some absolutely beautiful weather!

Bakersfield got well into the 70s Friday, with good air quality and beautiful blue skies.

The weekend is looking excellent too, just in time for us to Spring forward into Daylight Saving Time.

Highs are actually looking even warmer on Saturday, with a forecast high of 77 in Bakersfield!

Temperatures will be in the 70s in the desert, and our mountain communities climb back into the 60s.

Saturday also brings the last pre-7 PM sunset of the season!

Daylight Saving Time starts at 2AM Sunday, so don't forget to turn those clocks forward one hour before you go to bed Saturday night!

As for Sunday's forecast, it's looking pretty nice too.

A weak system moving in will cool us down a bit, with highs dropping 5 to 10 degrees compared to Saturday.

We'll also see some stronger winds in the mountains and desert.

In general though, Spring-like weather is staying with us for the next 7 days!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018