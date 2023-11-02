Watch Now
Steady weather through the weekend, cooler next week

Temperatures will start to feel more like fall by next week
Posted at 2023-11-01T17:34:43-0700
and last updated 2023-11-01 20:34:43-04

We're not tracking too much change in our immediate forecast.

That's not necessarily a bad thing, though.

Temperatures have been on the warm side for this time of year, but not uncomfortable.

I for one will not be complaining about highs right around 80°.

That means I won't be complaining through about Sunday.

Cooler weather is on the way, though.

Temperatures in the Valley will be dropping into the lower 70s by Monday, and likely into the 60s by the middle of next week.

