Still nice on Friday

Our temperatures cooled down Wednesday, and Thursday has followed suit, with highs barely topping 90 degrees in the Valley.

We're also enjoying better air quality and a nice breeze thanks to onshore flow.

The onshore flow is a result of an upper level trough in the Eastern Pacific.

That trough will move on shore Friday, cutting off our cooler air.

Still, temperatures remain nice, near to slightly below average for this time of year, with an expected high of 94 in Bakersfield.

As we head into the long weekend a ridge will begin to build in overhead, which is a weather pattern we associate with warmer temperatures.

As a result Labor Day Weekend will be warmer than the past few days, with highs likely top 100 in the Valley, and more haze too.