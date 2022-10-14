Still on the warm side

We're still stuck with warmer-than-average weather here in Kern County.

That's the result of what we call a "Rex Block" or an area of high pressure stacked on top of an area of low pressure.

This blocking pattern will remain in place through Saturday, keeping us warm and hazy.

Highs will remain in the mid to upper 90s in the Valley.

As our weather pattern shifts, cooler weather will begin to flow in on Sunday.

That will take the high in Bakersfield back down to about 80 degrees!

As our weather shifts it will open the door for some moisture to make its way back into Kern County late Saturday.

This means a small chance of rain for our mountain desert communities, which will continue to monitor, especially with Apple Fest coming up this weekend.