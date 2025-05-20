Still warm Tuesday, but no triple digits this week

Happy Tuesday, Kern County. While a majority of the midwest and parts of the south have severe weather, closer to home, we have a really calm setup.

In fact, this week brings above average temperatures to Kern. Bakersfield typically sees around 85 degrees this time of year, and we're 5 to 10 degrees above that this week.

Wednesday and Thursday are set to be the warmest days this week, with most of Kern County in the 80s and 90s on Wednesday. The Indian Wells Valley could have a chance for triple digit heat, but no 100s are expected in Bakersfield.

As we approach the unofficial start of summer this upcoming Memorial Day weekend, temps are set to hover in the high-80s to low-90s in the valley. Any warming trend that keeps us below 100 degrees is a win in my book!

