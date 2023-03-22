Storm continues through Wednesday

Our latest weather system has brought a variety of weather impacts to Kern.

We've seen everything from strong winds over 70 miles per hour, to thunder, heavy rain, and even snow.

We're not done, either.

Waves of moisture will continue to roll through Kern County overnight and into Wednesday, meaning off and on rain and snow is expected.

We could even hear so more rumbles of thunder Wednesday.

Heavy or long lived steady rain may also lead to flooding in poor drainage areas.

As far as snow is concerned, snow levels will drop to around 3,000 feet overnight.

A trace to a few inches of snow will be possible over the passes, which means travel impacts, including closures, will be possible.

The Grapevine will likely be hit a little harder than the 58 this time around.

We'll be watching road conditions through the night and into Wednesday morning, and keeping you updated if anything changes.