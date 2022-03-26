Storm system to bring strong winds, plenty of rain

After two days of broken records, Bakersfield stayed below the record of 90 on Friday.

We still have more warm weather in the forecast, though.

Highs will be in the mid 80s in the Valley again on Saturday, with highs in the low to mid 80s on Sunday.

That means it will be warm for the Bakersfield Marathon!

We'll also see winds increasing through the day on Sunday, with gusts of 30 miles per hour possible county wide by Sunday afternoon, and even stronger winds up to 50 miles per hour near the base of the Grapevine by Sunday night.

Sunday night is also when we need to start watching the radar.

Models continue to show a heavy band of rain moving into Kern along a cold front.

Latest model runs bring the first wave of rain into Kern County very late Sunday night into Monday morning, but we've seen models trend slower and slower with each run, so that band may actually arrive more toward Monday morning.

Additional showers are expected through Monday and into Monday evening as an area of low pressure moves onshore.

Between those two rounds of rain, we should see some nice totals out of this system.

Valley totals looks to be between one third and two thirds of an inch, with up to an inch possible in the mountains, especially near the Grapevine, and up to a third of an inch in the Kern desert.

Snow will fall in the mountains as well, but snow levels will be high, dropping only to about 5,500 feet, which is well above pass level, so no snow impacts are expected for either the Grapevine or Tehachapi pass, but heavy rain and wet roads may still slow things down.

Details may still change a bit in the next 48 hours leading up to the storm, but in general we know we can count on strong winds, cooler temperatures, and a good soaking rain for most!

