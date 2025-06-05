Summer heat building into the weekend

Happy Thursday, Kern County. After a couple of days with passing storms, Kern returns to calm for today.

In fact, temperatures will continue to rise heading into the weekend. Thursday has a breeze into the afternoon, with gusts 20-30 mph possible county wide. That breeze will likely help valley air quality.

We're looking at a longer stretch of summer heat for the first full weekend of June.

Bakersfield has temps in the mid-90s to end the work week, then we dance around 100 degrees this weekend and early next week. Mountain communities can expect steady low-to-mid 80s, 90s in the KRV, and triple digits likely for the desert this weekend.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

