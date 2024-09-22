Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Summer weather for the first week of fall

Fall starts at 5:43 AM on Sunday, but the forecast for the upcoming week looks a bit more like summer.
Posted

Fall starts this weekend, and the first week of fall is looking quite a bit like summer.

The Fall equinox for 2024 is at 5:43 AM Sunday morning.

Sunday's temperatures will be near average, in the lower 90s here in Bakersfield, but warmer weather is expected for next week.

Temperatures will peak in the upper 90s Tuesday and Wednesday, in sharp contrast to the nice, cool weather we had last week.

Fortunately it does look like temperatures will begin to fall toward the end of this week and into the following weekend.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk