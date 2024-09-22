Summer weather for the first week of fall

Fall starts this weekend, and the first week of fall is looking quite a bit like summer.

The Fall equinox for 2024 is at 5:43 AM Sunday morning.

Sunday's temperatures will be near average, in the lower 90s here in Bakersfield, but warmer weather is expected for next week.

Temperatures will peak in the upper 90s Tuesday and Wednesday, in sharp contrast to the nice, cool weather we had last week.

Fortunately it does look like temperatures will begin to fall toward the end of this week and into the following weekend.

