Sunday continues the warm temperatures before mid-week cooldown

We had a warm start to the weekend and we are finishing it the same way.

Bakersfield is expected to reach 93° again today, with similar temperatures for our valley communities.

The Kern River Valley will be in the upper 80s.

Our Grapevine communities will be in the mid to upper 70s, with Frazier Park expected to be at 79°.

Our deserts will be the warmest of us all, in the mid 90s.

Air quality has improved since yesterday and is now at 64 AQI, in the moderate range.

We are still seeing lingering rain and thunderstorm chances for mostly our mountains and deserts.

We will see these impacts in the afternoon today.

Lake Isabella has a 30% chance of rain today, Tehachapi a 20% chance, Frazier Park a 10% chance, and Ridgecrest a 30% chance.

As we head towards next week, we are seeing a cool down in our temperatures starting Wednesday.

Temperatures will be closer to seasonal average, with Bakersfield expected to reach the 80s.

