Sunday forecast: This storm slows before another heads our way

In terms of rain here in Kern County, Sunday should be fairly clear throughout the day.

However, we could see a splash of showers tonight in our mountain communities.

Today’s high in Bakersfield will be 70° with similar temperatures for the valley and desert communities.

Our Grapevine communities will be seeing highs in the upper 50s, while the Kern River Valley will be seeing highs in the low 60s.

We still have that Areal Flood Watch in effect for all areas of Kern County, except the desert communities, set to expire on March 15.

Something else we are tracking are the Kern river levels- normally at 6 feet, but got up to 17 feet Friday night. As of Sunday morning, they are closer to 12 feet.

Monday sees hardly any rain chances, but Tuesday chances really amp up too close to 80% and 90% across Kern County.

Please stay clear of flood waters if you can and stay safe.

