Sunday sees below average temperatures while week ahead looks comfortable

Temperatures are far from the 90s Kern County saw just earlier this week.

Sunday in Bakersfield is set to reach 66° for the high temperature of the day.

Looking ahead to this week in the Valley, we hover in those mid to lower 70s and only drop to the upper 60s once- on Wednesday with a 10% chance of rain.

Lows stay in the upper 40s and low 50s.

As for the Kern River Valley, Sunday ends the week off cooler in the low 60s and Monday kicks the week off in the low 70s.

Our Grapevine communities are in the mid to lower 50s today- rising to upper 50s and mid to lower 60s mixing throughout the week.

Lows for our mountains even dip close to freezing in the mid to upper 30s.

As for our deserts, they can expect to climb to the 70s on Monday and however around the mid to lower 70s throughout the week.

Enjoy these well deserved cooler temperatures!

