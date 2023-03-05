Sunday sees light rain and snow chances, weather advisories

Happy Sunday everyone.

We are tracking a bit more moisture in our forecast today than we were on Saturday.

Here in Bakersfield, we still see a 30% chance of showers for Sunday.

And there are similar chances for snow for our mountains.

We are seeing a Winter Weather Advisory for all of our mountains, including the Grapevine area.

As well as that Winter Storm Warning peeking into Northern Kern.

We now have a Wind Advisory for Eastern Kern County, lasting until 9 p.m. tonight.

Other than the gusty conditions, rain and snow will be a factor in your forecast.

Snow amounts of two to four inches are anticipated from 2,000 feet to 3,000 feet.

Snow amounts of one to two inches are expected from 1,000 feet to 2,000 feet tonight.

We could see about a tenth of an inch of rain throughout the day.

Once the moisture has passed, we still see cold temperatures.

High temperatures Monday through Thursday will remain well below normal for this time of year.

The next storm system may impact Central California Friday into Saturday.

