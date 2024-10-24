Sunny and calm for Thursday, even cooler next week

Happy Thursday, Kern County. Our weather has been consistent and calm all throughout the week, and that holds true today. Calm, sunny conditions are expected county-wide for your Thursday. Our temperatures stay warm, but still comfortable, throughout the weekend.
By Monday, though, we're expecting a significant change in our weather pattern that will cause our temperatures to drop. In the meantime, have a lovely Thursday!
Valley
Bakersfield: Expecting 77 degrees by late afternoon.
Delano: 77
Arvin: 81
Kern River Valley
Lake Isabella: Expecting 82 by this afternoon.
Kernville: 80
Wofford Heights: 82
Desert
Mojave: Expecting 84 by the afternoon.
California City: 85
Ridgecrest: 86
Mountain
Tehachapi: Expecting 74 degrees by the afternoon.
Frazier Park: 72
Pine Mountain Club: 71
Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere: